Bombi Summit fire out of control

Growing fire is southeast of Castlegar off of Highway 3

The Beavervale Creek fire near the Bombi Summit. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

A fire near the Bombi Summit southeast of Castlegar has grown to over 35 hectares.

The cause of the Beavervale fire is under investigation, but was first discovered Saturday, July 10.

According to the Southeast Fire Centre is out of control. It is showing signs of a moderately vigorous surface fire, which burns in the surface fuel layer on the forest floor, but below the tree crowns.

Smoke from this fire may be visible from Castlegar, Salmo, Trail, and surrounding communities, as well as anyone travelling on Highways 3 and 3B in those areas.

On Sunday there were 26 firefighters, two helicopters, four pieces of heavy equipment and one airtanker assigned to the fire.

Heavy equipment is working to contain the main fire by building a fire guard around the perimeter. Airtankers are supporting by laying down retardant while the machine guards are being established.

Ground crews are also actively working to suppress a spot fire to the southeast. Helicopters are on site providing water bucket support to ground crews.

There are about 20 fires burning in the West Kootenay.

READ MORE: Almost 20 wildfires burning in West Kootenay



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021