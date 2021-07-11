The Beavervale Creek fire near the Bombi Summit. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Beavervale Creek fire near the Bombi Summit. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Bombi Summit fire out of control

Growing fire is southeast of Castlegar off of Highway 3

A fire near the Bombi Summit southeast of Castlegar has grown to over 35 hectares.

The cause of the Beavervale fire is under investigation, but was first discovered Saturday, July 10.

According to the Southeast Fire Centre is out of control. It is showing signs of a moderately vigorous surface fire, which burns in the surface fuel layer on the forest floor, but below the tree crowns.

Smoke from this fire may be visible from Castlegar, Salmo, Trail, and surrounding communities, as well as anyone travelling on Highways 3 and 3B in those areas.

On Sunday there were 26 firefighters, two helicopters, four pieces of heavy equipment and one airtanker assigned to the fire.

Heavy equipment is working to contain the main fire by building a fire guard around the perimeter. Airtankers are supporting by laying down retardant while the machine guards are being established.

Ground crews are also actively working to suppress a spot fire to the southeast. Helicopters are on site providing water bucket support to ground crews.

There are about 20 fires burning in the West Kootenay.

READ MORE: Almost 20 wildfires burning in West Kootenay


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021

 

Water bombers fighting the Beavervale Creek fire Saturday near the Bombi summit. Photo: Jennifer Small

Water bombers fighting the Beavervale Creek fire Saturday near the Bombi summit. Photo: Jennifer Small

Previous story
Christina Lake firefighters rescue man injured in cliff jump
Next story
Canada to donate 17.7M doses of AstraZeneca and raise money for global vaccination

Just Posted

Water bombers fighting the Beavervale Creek fire Saturday near the Bombi summit. Photo: Jennifer Small
Bombi Summit fire out of control

(File photo)
Christina Lake firefighters rescue man injured in cliff jump

Gary Boyle is an astronomy educator, guest speaker and monthly columnist for the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. He has been interviewed on more than 50 Canadian radio stations as well as television in Canada and the United States. Photo: Submitted
Embrace the Kootenay summer night for all it has to offer

Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health. (Interior Health photo)
2 Interior Health employees withdraw from Aboriginal health positions over criticism