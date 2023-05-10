Boil water advisory issued for Christina Lake due to fast-flowing waters

Christina Lake is under a water quality advisory due to high turbidity caused by flood waters.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) issued the advisory May 9.

The Province of B.C. and RDKB recommends when turbidity levels range from one to five on the Nephelometric Turbidity Unit scale (NTU), Interior Health Authority (IHA) advises that children, the elderly, people with compromised immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative.

The NTU scale measures clarity and suspended particles in water, which determines the likelihood of contaminants such as bacteria and viruses.

IHA has the following ratings for turbidity levels related to water quality.

The turbidity of the Christina Lake Water Utility System is 1.5 NTU. The Water Quality is considered to be fair. Zero to one is considered good, one to five is fair, and anything greater than five is poor.

The RDKB apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause and thanks you in advance for your cooperation. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the RDKB at (250) 368-0227.

