RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

Body of missing B.C. fisherman found on Fraser River in Chilliwack

Dustin Williams reported missing on Aug. 7, body recovered more than 3 weeks later

The body of a fisherman from Chehalis who went missing on the Fraser River has been found.

Dustin Williams was reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 7 and his body was recovered more than three weeks later in Chilliwack.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Chilliwack RCMP were notified of the discovery of a man’s body in the Fraser River near Teathquathill Road on Shxwhá:y Village.

Police confirmed the body is that of 40-year-old Williams who was reported missing after his boat capsized in the river on Aug. 7.

When he went missing, RCMP said Williams was described as an experienced fisherman but not a strong swimmer. Mission Search and Rescue recovered his boat.

The family of Williams has been notified and they would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the many community members and first responders who participated in search efforts, Chilliwack RCMP stated in a press release. They ask for privacy now as they grieve.

