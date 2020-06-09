Body of man found in cabin near Nelson

RCMP don’t believe criminality was a factor in the death

RCMP say a man’s body has been found in a cabin near Nelson. File photo

Nelson RCMP is investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a cabin on the south shore of Kootenay Lake near the city.

An RCMP release made public Tuesday says the body was reported Monday at 1 p.m. after a man knocked on a neighbouring cabin and told the resident of the body.

RCMP say the man who found the body then left the area on foot. The resident meanwhile, who didn’t recognize the man, called for emergency assistance and left the area out of concern for his safety.

Police found the body of a man in his 50s who has since been identified.

They also located the man who made the initial discovery, and who police suspect may have been breaking into the cabin when he found the body.

Although investigators do not believe criminality was involved in the man’s sudden death, a full determination has yet to be made, said RCMP Southeast District spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a statement.

Investigators believe that although the now identified man had used a canoe to reach the south shore, and allegedly unlawfully gained entry into the deceased’s dwelling, he was not responsible for the death of the deceased.

The death is also being investigated by the BC Coroners Service.