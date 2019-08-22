This white motorcycle was donated to the third annual Rolling Barrage as part of the ride’s efforts to raise awareness about PTSD and break the stigma. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Bikers ride for PTSD awareness

The Rolling Barrage fundraiser collected Boundary motorcycle riders on Tuesday as it passed through

The chrome gleamed and engines rumbled when windshields, splattered with a highway drive’s worth of bugs, led more than 40 motorcycle riders into Grand Forks on Tuesday as part of the Rolling Barrage coast-to-coast bike rally, put on by Military Minds Inc.

The ride, which started on Aug. 6 in Halifax, is travelling across Canada to raise money and awareness for post-traumatic stress injuries sustained by people serving in the military and first responders.

For ride leader and president of Military Minds Inc. Scott Casey, the initiative comes from what he’s experienced.

“For me,” Casey said, “it’s a very personal connection to it and I want to see suicide mitigated as much as we can. One is too many.”

Casey served in Bosnia and the former Yugoslavia in the 90s and now lives with PTSD. Since 1992, he said, 15 of the 200 soldiers in his November Company have died by suicide.

What started out three years ago as a ride with eight members leaving Halifax Harbour has grown into a movement that has attracted hundreds of bikers, veterans and civilians, to show their support.

This year, Casey said, the ride has raised $17,000 for PTSD retreats and other support services, (riders pay for their gas, food and lodgings along the way).

Another initiative new to the 2019 ride is a shiny white bike, decked out with “Rolling Barrage” decals, donated by Indian Motorcycle Canada. Casey’s organization sifted through applications from veterans to select Kelowna resident and Afghanistan veteran Clint Pahlke to ride the bike this year, in recognition of his service.

Casey, also from B.C., said that it’s been nice to ride on familiar roads again.

“It’s nice not to use the map anymore, because I know every little nook and cranny here.”

The Rolling Barrage travelled from Grand Forks to Kelowna on Tuesday, picking up riders from the Blue Knights (an international motorcycle club for active and retired law enforcement officers) and members of the Dragoons, who joined the ride in full military uniform.

