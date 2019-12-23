Big White second best ski resort in the world: Reader’s Digest

Big White named second-best ski resort to visit in 2020. (Facebook Big White photo)

Big White is again topping lists of the world’s best ski resorts.

Reader’s Digest has ranked Big White as second on its list of 13 ski resorts you need to visit in 2020, calling it “one of the best ski resorts in the world.”

The article features resorts from B.C. to Austria and the only one that tops Big White is Aspen Mountain in Colorado.

In the article, Big White is described as ‘Western Canada’s biggest night-skiing area (featuring) more than 300-feet of fresh ‘champagne’ snowfall each season’.

“Of the expansive 2,700 acres, 83 acres are illuminated for nighttime activities,” the article continues. “Big White is family-friendly, with a ski-in/ski-out vibe in town, and offers sleigh rides, ice skating, and activities for kids.”

Last month Big White was named the third-best resort in Canada by Snowpak, a one-stop site for expert-recommended ski locations and vacations across the country.

Snowpak’s article praised Big White for its powder, its proximity to Kelowna and for having the largest ski-in/ski-out village in the country.

“When the world comes to your backyard to experience the world’s greatest and most abundant snow, you’re in the company of those that are always striving to raise the bar,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White.

“At Big White Ski Resort, we pride ourselves on being part of an amazing adventure tourism industry and are proud to be on the podium with the world’s greatest ski resort brands.”

