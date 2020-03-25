Big White chef brings fresh produce to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Chef and his team collected food from the resort’s restaurants

The Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB) is once again the recipient of a generous act.

Executive chef Rob Walker, who works in a restaurant at Big White, took his culinary team Boddie Macklin-Shaw and Brett Thompson on Mar. 25 to the resort’s restaurants. The trio collected unused food and fresh produce from the restaurants, which amounted to $8000.

Walker said they used one of their delivery vans, filling up about half of it, then took everything to COFB.

He said besides produce, they were also able to get dairy, bread, and other necessities.

“I look after eight different food and beverage outlets at Big White and being that we closed up right at the beginning of spring break, we were all still going full-on at that point and then we abruptly stopped operations, so I had more food than I wanted on hand,” Walker said.

“We obviously try and preserve and do what we can, but this is all the fresh stuff and it would all just go bad so I thought it would all be in better hands at the food bank.”

He said staff at COFB were very happy and grateful for the donations.

“It just felt amazing to do that. We do this every year at the end of the ski season; we take down similar things like we did today but it just felt great to know we were helping so many who just need the extra help.”

He added everyone can help out little by little.

“Let’s all do our part. I mean, why wouldn’t you? If you are sitting on some extra inventory, let’s turn that into something positive.”

If you know others who are giving back and helping those in need during this critical time, send us an email and let us know!

READ MORE: Ski season at Big White comes to an early close due to COVID-19

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Food Bank receives generous donation in time of need

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer
Next story
World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off

Just Posted

Big White chef brings fresh produce to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Chef and his team collected food from the resort’s restaurants

Rockslide closes Columbia and Western Rail Trail near Castlegar

The section of trail, on private lands, is closed and trespassers will be reported to RCMP

Salmo woman starts Facebook group to organize mask-makers

Hopes to ease mask shortage for Kootenay first responders and essential service workers.

Kootenay Boundary doctors urge everyone to #stayhome

“The time is now. Every day will now see a doubling of cases,” report Kootenay Boundary doctors.

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. now has had 659 positive cases

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

COVID-19: MP Cannings calls on government to support energy sector workers

MP says funding should directly support workers, not subsidies to shareholders or CEO bonuses

B.C. promises up to $500 monthly in rent support amid COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

COVID-19: Latex gloves, paper towel and wipes are not flushable, local authorities warn

Improper flushing can clog and damage a community’s septic and sewer systems

COVID-19: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Hospital workers, pharmacists and more offered shopping hours across B.C.

2020 B.C. Summer Games in Maple Ridge cancelled due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games, instead

Most Read