Swimmers will begin at Christina Lake Provincial Park. Photo: BC Parks/Gazette file photo

Big Effort Swim scheduled at Christina Lake

The day will include several events for various levels of athleticism

The Big Effort Swim is happening in Christina Lake on August 20.

Throughout the day, there will be several events of various distances, so swimmers with a range of abilities will be able to participate.

Swim distances range from 750 metres to 36 kilometres.

The Big Effort Foundation raises money for several local charities through the swim. Athletes can pledge and fundraise for a charity of their choice among them.

This year’s charities are CureSPG50, the Breast Cancer Society of Canada, Christina Lake Stewardship Society, Christina Lake Fire Rescue, and Christina Lake Arts and Artisans Society.

All proceeds will go towards these five causes.

The Big Effort Swim’s website also has resources for new open water swimmers, including advice from experts.

For more information, or to donate or register, please visit https://bigeffortswim.com/.

