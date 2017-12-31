Best news photographs of 2017

See some of B.C.’s very best images from our Black Press photojournalists and readers
For a full video gallery of the images click see below.
A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers
Both the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan can anticipate up to 10 cm overnight
Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.
The annual Community Christmas Dinner is happening at Gospel Chapel.
A ticket purchased in the Nelson and Creston area is a lucky winner
Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal
Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them
Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family
Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games
Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all
B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep
A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets
Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police
B.C. court rules Richard Desautel has right to hunt in Canada
