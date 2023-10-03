Abbotsford Police Department and Conservation Officer Service personnel on-scene with bear in grassy median on Highway 1 near Cole Road. (Mike Paddy/Facebook)

Abbotsford Police Department and Conservation Officer Service personnel on-scene with bear in grassy median on Highway 1 near Cole Road. (Mike Paddy/Facebook)

Bear euthanized after being struck by Highway 1 traffic in Abbotsford

Motorists reported seeing bear in grassy median near Whatcom Road in Abbotsford, investigation on

A bear lying in the median on Highway 1 in Abbotsford that caused traffic mayhem Tuesday morning had to be euthanized.

Passing motorists reported seeing a possibly injured black bear lying down in a grassy section of the median before 8 a.m.

Abbotsford Police Department members arrived to find a bear “that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle,” and sustained serious injuries, said Const. Art Stele, media relations officer for Abby PD.

Police received reports of wildlife on Highway 1, east of Whatcom Road at about 7:37 a.m.

“In consultation with the Conservation Officer Service the decision was made to unfortunately dispatch the bear, due to the severity of its injuries,” said Stele.

At 8:42 a.m. highway traffic was cleared and the hazard removed, police said. The factors that lead to the bear being on the highway are still unknown, and Abby police will be collaborating with conservation personnel to determine the root cause.

Bear spotted on highway in Abbotsford causes traffic mayhem on Oct. 3, 2023. (Google Maps)

Bear spotted on highway in Abbotsford causes traffic mayhem on Oct. 3, 2023. (Google Maps)

RELATED: Bear euthanized in Langley

bearsBreaking NewsTransCanada

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rossland health coach starts Season 2 of Missing Ingredient on STORYHIVE
Next story
Charges laid in attack on Grand Forks public safety officer

Just Posted

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson says she has received sexist criticism of how she looks in pictures. Photo courtesy Brittny Anderson
Nelson-Creston MLA speaks out against insults targeting her appearance

Gwen Johnson, a Functional Medicine Health Coach, has kicked off season 2 of her Missing Ingredient with Gwen program on the Telus STORYHIVE platform. Photo: Submitted
Rossland health coach starts Season 2 of Missing Ingredient on STORYHIVE

Three grizzly bears who had been seen around Nelson were captured, sedated and safely relocated. The one seen sleeping here is the sow. Photo: Lisa Thomson/WildSafe BC
Trio of grizzlies safely relocated out of Nelson area

B.C Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a press conference Thursday the Ministry and Grand Forks city staff are working to address the recent emergency room closure and recruit and retain more health care professionals as the province looks toward the coming flu and COVID season, as well as permanent solutions. Photo: Gazette files
Province working to address Grand Forks emergency room closure