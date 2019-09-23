Bear breaks into car on Granby Road

The incident is a good reminder to keep cars clean and bring food and garbage inside

An unusual suspect left a big mess last Thursday night at a property approximately six kilometres up Granby Road, north of Grand Forks.

Around 4 a.m., it seems that a bear smashed through the driver’s side rear window of Chantal Savard’s Honda Fit to get at two dog treats that she had left inside.

“Obviously they’re aggressive and hungry,” Savard said of the bandit bear that she estimates caused $500 in damage to her car. Once inside the vehicle, Savard assumes that the bear saw the window on the passenger side as its only escape, and therefore smashed through it as well.

On Friday, Savard’s car sat in the Grand Forks Gazette’s parking lot with plastic covering both rear windows. Below, on the driver’s side, claw scratches appeared to have scuffed the paint under the door handle.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has since set up a bear trap near where Savard’s vehicle was.

With bears preparing to hibernate through the winter, they can become more aggressive in their search for food. Residents are encouraged to pick fruit off their trees and store items safely inside.

A lesson can also be learned from Savard’s experience, she said. Don’t leave any food, dog treats or garbage in your car.

Earlier this month, a black bear trapped itself in a vehicle in Port Moody after it had managed to open an unlocked door. The bruin then proceeded to lock the vehicle and set off the alarm, prompting the owner to recognize what was going on a call the police. The bear was released unharmed.