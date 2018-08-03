BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

B.C.’s wildifre situation has become so intense that it’s now time for outside help.

B.C.’s wildfire situation has become so intense that it’s now time to call in outside help.

“Intense lightning storms have generated a significant increase in fire activity across B.C., with over 450 fires now burning,” reads a message from BC Wildfire posted shortly before midnight Thursday.

“As a result, for the first time in 2018, the BC Wildfire Service has reached a Provincial Preparedness Level of 4, meaning that the province is experiencing a high level of fire activity and multiple fire starts and will require assistance from outside of B.C. to continue managing the situation.”

READ MORE: SNOWY MOUNTAIN FIRE JUMPS RIVER

BC Wildfire officials are actively monitoring the amount and type of resources required to respond to this situation.

“To ensure we can maintain our capacity, the BC Wildfire Service is currently requesting resources from elsewhere in Canada and internationally to assist with the wildfire situation,” read the update.

“More information will be available on this assistance in the coming days.”

READ MORE: GLOBAL INFERNOS TAXING RESOURCES

The link below is BC Wildfire’s Interactive Wildfire Map, which shows fires that are actively burning throughout the province. https://governmentofbc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=ef6f11c8c36b42c29e103f65dbcd7538

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Toronto receives $11M from feds to deal with spike in asylum seekers
Next story
One of B.C.’s newest rainbow crosswalks vandalized

Just Posted

Charges laid in drug trafficking investigation

Three were arrested at a home on Central Avenue on Tuesday.

YRB wins road contract for West Kootenay-Boundary

Ministry promising faster cleanup of roads after snow storms

New contract, higher standards for Kootenay Boundary highways

The ministry confirmed YRB Kootenay as the new contractor for Service Area 9 effective Oct. 1

Police responding near on trail near Boundary Drive

Police declined to comment Thursday.

Ymir resident wins $1 million

Ticket sold at Salmo Valley Pharmacy

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Legislation re-establishing human rights commissioner due in B.C. this fall

Attorney General David Eby says the government to support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights

Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

Stephen Paddock was ‘an unremarkable man’ who showed signs of a troubled mind, according to officials

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has hole in one at British Women’s Open

Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole

Forty per cent of B.C. drivers fail ICBC refresher course

Crosswalk, school zone and road obstruction signs confuse; texting and driving questions a breeze

B.C. teacher’s request to opt out of union on religious grounds rejected

LRB ruling finds his fear of a ‘grand Marxist agenda’ an ideological opposition not a religious one

Parents can now apply for B.C.’s child care benefit

Applications are income-tested to determine whether a family qualifies for a portion of funding

Most Read