BC Transit aims to have an entirely electric fleet by 2040 (File Submitted/BC Transit)

BC Transit aims to have all-electric bus fleet by 2040

Greater Victoria will see the province’s first 10 electric buses by 2021

BC Transit is hoping to reduce its carbon footprint sooner than later. On Monday it announced plans to have a fully-electric fleet across the province by 2040 with its low carbon fleet program.

BC Transit will only purchase electric heavy duty buses starting in 2023, and in the mean time convert the current fleet vehicles to low-carbon technologies, such as compressed natural gas (CNG).

ALSO READ: Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

“British Columbia’s largest and fastest-growing source of carbon pollution is the transportation sector,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure in a statement. “Changing that trend will be a challenge, but it’s also a tremendous opportunity.”

On July 18, the federal and provincial governments announced that the first 10 electric heavy duty buses will launch in Greater Victoria by 2021. BC Transit will also introduce CNG buses to Greater Victoria and Central Fraser Valley, including an additional 34 medium duty and 68 heavy duty buses to the current fleet, in addition to the existing 128 CNG buses.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria to see all 10 of the electric buses announced by federal-provincial governments

“Transit can have its biggest impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions by getting people out of their vehicles and onto the bus. However, we also need to transition our infrastructure, including our buses, to reduce our environmental footprint,” said Aaron Lamb, Vice President of Asset Management. “We are excited to be working with the Province of BC and local government partners towards creating a more sustainable future.”

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
B.C. driver caught flicking joint out window while speeding through playground zone

Just Posted

First Nations, governments agree to bring salmon back to Upper Columbia River

The three-year commitment is being described as ‘historic’

Grand Forks Fall Fair puts call out for vendors, volunteers

The 109th fall fair runs Sept. 6 and 7

Grand Forks fire chief won’t be returning to work

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

PLACE NAMES: Grand Forks neighbourhoods, Part 3

Doukhobor place names enriched local toponymy

Castlegar police seek missing indigenous woman

Darilee Nolie was last seen earlier this week.

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

VIDEO: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Sockeye to be transported to Chilliwack in oxygenated holding tanks for a pilot enhancement project

Kelowna Chiefs’ GM passes away following battle with bacterial meningitis

Grant Sheridan was president and GM of the Kelowna Chiefs

Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

Tune from playlist clears the path while walking her dog on a logging road

SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

Most Read