Most reports of the cough have come from the Kamloops region (BC SPCA)

Most reports of the cough have come from the Kamloops region (BC SPCA)

BC SPCA warns dog owners of contagious cough

There are 24 confirmed cases of this highly transmissible sickness

The BC SPCA is warning dog owners of an unusual strain of kettle cough spreading throughout the province.

In July, Dr. Emilia Gordon came across some strange cases of illness in dogs. The pups were showing symptoms of kennel cough, but when tested for known viruses and bacteria, the tests claimed they were not sick at all.

“After consulting with specialists, we believe the cause could be a virus that isn’t detected by commercially available tests.” Dr. Gordon said.

There have been 24 recorded cases across the BC SPCA facilities since this phenomenon was discovered in July, with more case reports coming in from communities across B.C., particularly from Kamloops.

“None of the dogs have become seriously ill and all are recovering, but the concerning aspect of these cases is how aggressively the disease has spread between dogs, even if they weren’t in close contact,” says Dr. Gordon.

The SPCA encourages dog owners to isolate their pets if they begin coughing and consult their veterinarian for further instruction.

READ MORE: Amid suspicions over animal welfare, BC SPCA points to gaps in accountability

READ MORE: Hissing hitchhiker: Snake discovered on B.C. company’s bus

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BCSPCAKamloopsKelownaNewsPetsVeterinarians

Previous story
Update: Lightning caused fire started near Fruitvale
Next story
B.C.’s Walk-in Wednesday proves a success; 33,277 COVID vaccine jabs into arms

Just Posted

Police are investigating the cause of a death in Lakeside Park Aug. 5. Photo: File photo
Man found dead in Nelson’s Lakeside Park

Pictured are Greenwood Municipal Pool staff (L-R): Owen Drinkwater, Brendan McGonigle, Lucas Drinkwater, Andrew Dunham, Shekinah Landry, Julia Harcus and Shaynah Landry. Photo courtesy of Andrew Dunham
Swimming, lessons take off at Greenwood pool

Originally set to be unveiled in 2020, a monument honouring the only B.C. pilot and the last Canadian to be awarded the Victoria Cross will be unveiled Sunday (Aug. 8) in North Saanich. (Courtesy BC Aviation Museum)
Aviation museum unveils monument to Second World War Kootenay flying legend

Two temporary safety signs have been installed at Six Mile Beach after a drowning fatality in 2020. Photo: Tyler Harper
Safety signs installed at Six Mile Beach near Nelson