Six seniors with dementia are still missing or have been found dead so far in 2019, the worst year since BC Silver Alert was founded in 2014. (BC Silver Alert)

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

The founders of the BC Silver Alert say 2019 has been a tragic year for seniors with dementia in the Lower Mainland.

Six seniors, including two in Chilliwack, were found dead or are still missing.

“I’m disappointed and frustrated that after six years since father’s disappearance, more isn’t being done by our province to help locate missing seniors with dementia.” said Sam Noh, co-founder of the BC Silver Alert. “The chances of survival decrease if not found within 24 hours. As dementia patients are typically found by a member of the public, it is imperative that the public is informed as soon as possible.”

Over the five years since the founding of the BC Silver Alert there have been an average about 29 alerts a year, according to the organization. Over the same period approximately two people per year have died, or have never been found. The BC Silver Alert was founded with the goal of preventing people and their families from suffering that tragedy.

Noh said they know they are not capturing all of the incidents where people with dementia, autism, cognitive issues or memory deficits go missing, but even with this partial picture, authorities should be alarmed.

Two seniors went missing Thursday night alone, one from Vancouver and one from Maple Ridge.

• READ MORE: Metro Vancouver police search for two missing men with dementia as temperatures drop

• READ MORE: Case of missing B.C. senior with Alzheimer’s renews call for Silver Alert

Chilliwack in particular has been hit hard with two seniors going missing, both found deceased, since the summer. On Oct. 26, the body of 79-year-old John Pop was found not far from his home near Chilliwack Lake Road. And on August 21, the body of 86-year-old Ethel ‘Grace’ Baranyk was found more than a month after she went missing.

• READ MORE: Search for missing Chilliwack senior with dementia comes to sad end

• READ MORE: RCMP confirm body of missing Chilliwack senior found

Lost person behaviour statistics show that if a person isn’t found in the first 24 hours, their rate of survival drops to 77 per cent, then to 60 per cent in the next 24 hours, according to Noh. In the winter any missing person that meets Silver Alert criteria is a life-threatening emergency. With an ageng population, and increased incidence of dementia, Noh said this growing problem needs to be addressed soon.

The Silver Alert is used in 28 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces have Silver Alert specific legislation. Despite that neither the Canadian National Dementia Strategy, BC’s Provincial Guide to Dementia Care, the BC’s Senior’s Advocate or the the Alzheimer’s association have any plans for handling this growing problem.

“We know it works in other places, we’d like to see it working here in British Columbia,” according to a BC Silver Alert press release issued Nov. 19.

“I know from my experience as a Search and Rescue volunteer that methods intended to prevent wandering are fallible,” Noh said. “Access controlled facilities, GPS trackers and people fail to prevent people from becoming lost. It only makes sense to have a safety net like the Silver Alert.”

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

Just Posted

Grand Forks appoints new permanent fire chief

Acting Grand Forks fire chief George Seigler was appointed to the permanent position on Nov. 25

South Okanagan–West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings named Critic for Natural Resources

Cannings held this role with previous parliament, also named Deputy Critic for Transport

Council re-opens permit debate for pot shop at 7500 Donaldson Dr.

Coun. Moslin: decision to re-evaluate permit request from Weeds Glass & Gifts based on legal advice

Grand Forks artist wins prize at Trail exhibition

Darlene Dautel recognized for her painting of a holiday memory

Guitar, banjos stolen in Grand Forks break-and-enter

RCMP began investigating on Nov. 26

VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts

Interac Corp. recorded four-per-cent jumps in debit transactions on Black Friday for the past three years

BC Silver Alert founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

VIDEO: Stolen fire truck sparks police pursuit in Winnipeg, suspect arrested

Investigators say the fire truck was parked after responding to a medical call when it was taken

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

Community Living B.C. workers ratify new labour deal

Three-year deal covers 600 workers across B.C. who support adults with developmental disabilities.

B.C. Indigenous rights overhaul first job of 2020, John Horgan says

Premier speaks to Assembly of First Nations in Ottawa next week

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Most Read