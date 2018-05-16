RCMP block the driveway of a Canoe property where a suspect in an armed robbery in Sicamous on July 3, 2015 is alleged to have driven into after fleeing police. (File photo)

B.C. Mountie won’t be charged after robbery suspect shot

Prosecution Service determines that evidence in 2015 Salmon Arm shooting doesn’t justify charges

Salmon Arm police officers will not be charged in the shooting of a suspect in a 2015 armed robbery and subsequent police chase.

The BC Prosecution Service announced Wednesday, May 16 that no charges will be laid against members of the Salmon Arm RCMP who were involved in the non-fatal shooting in Canoe, near Salmon Arm, on July 3, 2015. The officers were responding to a complaint of an armed robbery at a gas station in Sicamous involving an adult male suspect. The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

Related: Armed robbery suspect abandons vehicle in Canoe driveway

The BC Prosecution Service states that during their efforts to apprehend him, two officers discharged their firearms in separate encounters with the suspect. In the second encounter, he sustained serious gunshot injuries. The suspect was transported to hospital for medical treatment and subsequently recovered.

In reports at the time, police told the media that the suspect fled the scene in a blue SUV bearing Nova Scotia plates, which had been reported stolen in Saskatchewan.

RCMP, with the help of a 911 call from a Canoe resident, later found the vehicle in Canoe, where the suspect had abandoned it in a residential driveway.

A perimeter was established and a police dog and handler were used to establish a track. During the search, the dog handler was allegedly confronted by the suspect and the RCMP officer discharged his sidearm.

Related: Nine charges in armed robbery

The officer was also taken to hospital for a medical assessment.

The suspect was held in custody and is still facing charges with regard to the July 3 incident.

Related: RCMP shooting referred to Crown counsel

The incident was investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO). The Interim Chief Civilian Director considered that RCMP officers may have committed criminal offences and on that basis he submitted a report to Crown Counsel for review by the prosecution service. The Interim Chief Civilian Director did not make a recommendation on whether charges should be approved.

After reviewing all the evidence provided, the prosecution service concluded that the standard for laying charges had not been met.

A statement explaining the reasons for not approving charges will be made public following the conclusion of related legal proceedings involving the suspect. As the related charges are still before the court, the prosecution service will not be releasing any further information at this time.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former B.C. mayor’s trial pushed back with possibility of more accusers
Next story
UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Just Posted

Local government requests military assistance in flooding relief

The political request came Tuesday night.

Rain, storms to hit Kootenays, Boundary amid flood crisis

Environment Canada is calling for 20 to 40 mm of rain by Friday

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

High school students prepare for trial of Big Bad Wolf

Students from Penticton will be joined by a group from Grand Forks for the annual Law Day event

Man on the mend after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

The police watch-dog is investigating Thursday’s incident

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

B.C. fires back in escalating Trans Mountain pipeline battle

George Heyman says Ottawa protecting Texas oil company

Searching for happiness on path to reconciliation

Senator Murray Sinclair speaks about historical residential school abuse and the power of education.

Former B.C. mayor’s trial pushed back with possibility of more accusers

Luke Strimbold’s sex assault trial has been delayed after the RCMP said there may be more victims

B.C. Mountie won’t be charged after robbery suspect shot

Prosecution Service determines that evidence in 2015 Salmon Arm shooting doesn’t justify charges

Construction of LNG Canada plant still on hold

Construction will only begin following a positive final investment decision

Coyote put down after four-year-old boy attacked

The child had been playing in Burnaby on Tuesday evening

B.C. hotel says Expedia cost them customers

Vancouver Island couple receives ‘overwhelming’ support from community, other businesses

Most Read