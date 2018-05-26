BC RCMP renew call for info on girl who went missing 35 years ago

Plea sparked by National Missing Child Day

B.C. RCMP marked National Missing Children’s Day Friday with a renewed call for information about a Chilliwack girl not seen since 1983.

It was 35 years ago in February that Joanne Pedersen telephoned her mom from a public pay phone at the corner of Vedder Road and Watson Road. The 10-year-old was cold and wet, and had walked to the Penny Pincher convenience store (no longer there) after an apparent argument with her sister.

Pedersen was last seen Feb. 19 with an unknown adult male, RCMP say, only described as wearing a brown jacket.

At the time, the young girl had long brown hair, brown eyes, and was 54 inches tall, weighing about 84 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt with a blue sweater, a pink sleeveless jacket, and tan coloured pants.

Her disappearance sparked a massive search at the time. Not only were the RCMP involved, but personnel from nearby CFB Chilliwack and Chilliwack Search and Rescue.

The Chilliwack Progress even posted a $1,000 reward for any information about the missing girl.

Tips did come in, however the girl, who would be a 45-year-old woman now, was never found.

Still, police have not given up.

Chilliwack RCMP, who shared an age-enhanced photo of Pedersen, are urging anyone with information to come forward. They say any information may help the police solve this case, no matter how minor.

Anyone with information they would like to report, is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 1-604-792-4611.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.bccrimestoppers.com

