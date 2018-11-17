Lana Popham, BC Minister of Agriculture and MLA of Saanich South, says her stepson has struggled over the last few years with mental health and addiction. (Facebook: Lana Popham)

BC Minister of Agriculture loses stepson to accidental overdose

Lana Popham announces death of her 23-year-old stepson, Dan Sealey

Lana Popham, BC Minister of Agriculture and MLA of Saanich South, shares her heartbreak on social media Saturday, announcing that her 23-year-old stepson, Dan Sealey, has passed away from an accidental overdose.

“Those who were lucky enough to know him will remember the funny, caring, smart, talented and special person that he was but may not know about the struggles he faced over the past few years with mental health and addiction,” writes Popham on her Facebook page. “He was taken from us far too soon by accidental overdose before he got to fulfill his dream of being a Physics teacher.”

RELATED: B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

ALSO READ: New in-depth report sheds light on who in B.C. is dying of drug overdoses

No formal service will be held, says Popham, citing her stepson’s aversion to attending funerals himself.

A fundraiser has been posted on Sealey’s Facebook page in an effort to help others who are struggling.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP bust illegal B.C. cannabis lab
Next story
Hunter who saved B.C. man pinned inside truck says ‘God was sending me to him’

Just Posted

Forestry workers set to begin job action in Kootenays

Operations in Castlegar, Cranbrook, Galloway, Elko, Radium, Golden may see job action this week.

Grand Forks high school students remember

The school and the Legion joined for the annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

Children’s books needed for Christmas hampers

Considering donating some books this Christmas.

Crowd gathers at Phoenix memorial for Remembrance Day

The small group shared remembrances around the campfire.

Castlegar pastors find life in wheelchair a challenge

The men found the obstacles were both physical and mental.

Trudeau offers to help Pacific islands face climate change impact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the leaders from the Pacific island nations on Saturday during the APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea

BC Minister of Agriculture loses stepson to accidental overdose

Lana Popham announces death of her 23-year-old stepson, Dan Sealey

Canadian military’s template for perfect recruits outdated: Vance

Gen. Jonathan Vance, the chief of defence staff says that the military has to change because the very nature of warfare is changing, particularly when it comes to cyber-warfare

‘Toxic’ chosen as the Word of the Year by Oxford Dictionaries

Other top contenders for 2018 include ‘gaslighting’ and ‘techlash’

RCMP bust illegal B.C. cannabis lab

Marijuana may be legal but altering it using chemicals violates the Cannabis Act

Canada defeats Germany 29-10 in repechage, moves step closer to Rugby World Cup

Hong Kong needs a bonus-point win over Canada — scoring four or more tries — while denying the Canadians a bonus point

Avalanche Canada in desperate need of funding

The organization provides avalanche forecasting for an area larger than the United Kingdom

5 B.C. cities break temperature records

Parts of B.C. remain warm, at 10 C, while others feeling chilly

B.C. teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

Agassiz high school students say they had the experience of a life time

Most Read