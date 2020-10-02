BC Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla spent the day touring Market Ave and chatting with city residents. (Laurie Tritschler/Grand Forks Gazette)

BC Liberals’ Veintimilla visits Grand Forks

The candidate toured Market Ave with campaign manager Everett Baker Friday, Oct. 2

BC Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla met with Grand Forks voters at the Boardwalk Café Friday afternoon, Oct. 2.

Friday’s visit was Veintimilla’s first campaign stop in the city since she took the Liberal nomination for the Boundary-Similkameen on Sept. 22.

Seated at the Boardwalk’s outdoor patio with city campaign manager, Everett Baker, Veintimilla said she’d met with upwards of 20 people over the afternoon.

READ MORE: Veintimilla to run as Liberal candidate

READ MORE: Russell selected as B.C. NDP candidate for Boundary-Similkameen

“I want to get to know the people of Grand Forks and I want to get to know the issues in Grand Forks from the mouths of the people in Grand Forks,” Veintimilla said.

The candidate inherited the Liberal nomination from incumbent MLA Linda Larson, who held the riding for nearly eight years before announcing her retirement from public office last month.

Veintimilla and Baker were on their way to the 6th St Royal Canadian Legion, after which Baker said they would visit parts of the city hit hard by the 2018 freshet.

BC Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla (right) and campaign manager Everett Baker met with locals at the Boardwalk Café Friday, Oct. 2. (Laurie Tritschler/Grand Forks Gazette)

From there, Veintimilla will make the two-hour drive back to her home in Oliver, where she serves on the town council.

“This riding is large. My predecessor, Linda, did a fabulous job of being everywhere all the time. And, if I am fortunate enough to take her place, then I will do my very best to be everywhere all the time, too.”

“That’s the job,” she said.

Veintimilla said she would be in Greenwood and Midway next Thursday, Oct.8.

She goes up against her BC NDP opponent, Grand Forks’ Roly Russell, when British Columbians head to the pollss Saturday, Oct. 24.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LiberalsBC politicsBC Votes 2020Grand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NDP, Liberal, Green leaders set for televised debate on Oct. 13
Next story
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Just Posted

BC Liberals’ Veintimilla visits Grand Forks

The candidate toured Market Ave with campaign manager Everett Baker Friday, Oct. 2

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region is at 535

Boundary-Similkameen neck-and-neck in early polling

Aggregator 338Canada.com lists the riding as one of the tightest in the province.

Roockwool fire sends smoke east of Grand Forks

A company official said the smoke was mostly triggered by a safety feature at the plant

Former MLA Bill Barisoff endorses Veintimilla for Boundary-Similkameen

Barisoff served as MLA for the Okanagan-Boundary riding from 1996 to 2001

B.C. reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, near daily record

Surrey hospital declares outbreak, Peace Arch alert ends

Human placenta found on Comox beach

Beach walker made unsettling discovery Friday morning

Victoria taxi driver lauded for helping police apprehend dangerous sex offender

Fadil Rashead says receiving the VicPD award was one of the proudest moments in his life

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

RCMP unsure if anyone else swept away by fatal dam release on Capilano River

Investigation underway to determine exactly why the gate which controls the flow of water was lowered

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Trump to spend a ‘few days’ at military hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

White House says the U.S. president remains ‘fatigued’ and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail

Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

You likely won’t be seeing volunteers with poppy tables out front stores this year

Most Read