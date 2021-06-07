FILE – A B.C. Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard Sunday, after another passenger witnessed them fall off the ferry mid-afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

The person’s condition is unknown

A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard on Sunday.

The Canadian Coast Guard says in a statement that another passenger aboard the Queen of Cowichan witnessed a person fall off the ferry mid-afternoon.

It says ferry crews were alerted and a search was launched immediately.

The coast guard says the person was located and transferred to a hovercraft, then taken to Vancouver’s Spanish Banks where an ambulance was waiting.

The person’s condition is unknown.

BC Ferries described the situation as a “medical emergency” that delayed the sailing by more than an hour.

The Queen of Cowichan travels between Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal and West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay.

The Canadian Press

