BC Ferries has added 170 extra sailings for the holiday season. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

BC Ferries adds 170 extra sailings for the holidays

6 a.m. and 10 p.m. sailings added for busy season

BC Ferries is preparing for the busy holiday season by adding 170 extra sailings between Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries has no plans to implement debit for vehicle ticket payments

Between Dec. 19 and Jan.1, the Vancouver – Victoria (Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay) route will have 128 extra sailings including 6 a.m. departures from Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay on Dec. 23, 26 and 27 and a 10 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen on Dec. 21.

The West Vancouver – Nanaimo route (Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay) will have 37 extra sailing and the West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast route (Horseshoe Bay – Langdale) will have six extra sailings.

According to BC Ferries, the most popular travel times between the mainland and Vancouver Island are between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, when travellers return home.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

BC Ferries recommends arriving early, reserving spots in advance and being prepared for wait times.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP asks Kootenay cannabis shop to remove image of famous Mountie from storefront
Next story
Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Just Posted

Border Bruins look to turn season around in December

The Bruins lost 10 of 12 games in November, along with their captain to a season-ending injury

RDKB gets provincial grant to study Big White community issues

The study is the result of an inquiry from Big White community members about incorporating

RED Mountain resort delays opening day

Lack of snow puts damper on start of season

Slick roads lead to four West Boundary crashes Sunday

RCMP: ‘Black ice was absolutely a contributing factor to all of these accidents’

Pieces of museum mailed to Boundary classroom

The Canadian War Museum sent a box of Second World War memorabilia to West Boundary Elementary

VIDEO: Merriam-Webster declares ‘they’ its 2019 word of the year

Declared word of year based on a 313-per-cent increase in look-ups on the company’s search site

B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

PHOTOS: Competitive Christmas light display takes sarcastic turn in Princeton

Heather King of Princeton took a creative and stress-free approach to her holiday display this year

RCMP asks Kootenay cannabis shop to remove image of famous Mountie from storefront

Owner happy to comply with RCMP, but wants more information first

BC Ferries adds 170 extra sailings for the holidays

6 a.m. and 10 p.m. sailings added for busy season

Anti-money laundering agency warns casinos to watch gamers playing with bank drafts

Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, issues operational alert

Strata rental bans escape B.C. speculation tax through 2021, Carole James says

Vacant home tax won’t apply to cabins accessible only by water

Most Read