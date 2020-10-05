BC Conservatives Darryl Seres running in Boundary-Similkameen

Seres said he would appear at this Friday’s all candidates meeting hosted by the Boundary Chamber of Commerce

The Conservatives of British Columbia’s Darryl Seres joined the electoral race for the Boundary-Similkameen over the weekend. (Submitted)

The BC Conservatives’ Darryl Seres entered the electoral race for the Boundary-Similkameen Thursday, Oct. 1.

October’s provincial election will be the first time the candidate runs for office, he told The Gazette.

Seres is a wine and tourism guide who lives in Osoyoos.

“People are tired of their elected representatives putting partisan politics and special interest groups first. It’s time for elected officials to represent the needs of their constituents,” Seres said.

The candidate joined the then BC Conservatives in 2018, roughly two years before the party changed its name to the Conservatives of British Columbia.

Seres is the party’s vice president.

Party leader Trevor Bolin commented on Seres professional background in a news release.

“Darryl Seres has twelve years involvement in the non-profit sector – mainly in education, management and overseas in humanitarian development.

He has also spent the last four years working in the Okanagan wine and tourism industry as he completes his Masters at UBC Okanagan in the fields of history, religion and politics.”

The Gazette will run a Meet the Candidate profile on Seres later this week.

