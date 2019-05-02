BC Children’s Hospital kicks off Jeans Day fundraiser

People are encouraged to wear denim to support the kids

Jeans Day kicks off on Thursday to help fundraise for BC Children’s Hospital.

“It’s fun and easy to participate,” said Maria Faccio, vice-president of philanthropy. “Just buy a Jeans Day pin at a participating retailer, and ‘Jean Up’ with your favourite head-to-toe denim outfit on May 2 to help provide B.C.’s kids with the best healthcare imaginable.”

READ MORE: Teen shares struggle with rare disease and the help he got from BC Children’s Hospital

The annual Jeans Day BBQ takes place at 11:30 a.m. on the lawn at the hospital, near the Heather Street entrance.

Former Vancouver Canuck Kirk McLean and team mascot Fin will be there, as well as members of the BC Lions and Whitecaps FC.

Kids can check out the exhibits set up by the Vancouver Aquarium, Science World and the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre.

The funds will help the hospital move forward with research and purchase equipment.

Since the fundraiser began in 1990, it has brought in more than $21 million.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
MRI diagnostic scans increasing with night-time operations in B.C.
Next story
B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Just Posted

People’s Party names Kootenay-Columbia candidate

Stewart, 62, is a retired Registered Professional Forester and former Canadian Armed Forces member.

Greenwood Legion celebrates 80 years

The local chapter was founded in 1939

Cross-country trek will raise awareness for Parkinsons

Walter and Regula Reich set off from Tofino on April 12

Woman found dead in Montrose

Police arrested an adult male at the scene

City offers BC Housing land on 70th Ave

Mayor Brian Taylor says four lots are being considered

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

Gasoline gouging is moving people to electric, Andrew Weaver says

B.C. Green leader battles sound-bite storm over going zero-emission

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

B.C.’s top court upholds Sinixt rights in elk-hunting case

Richard Desautel was originally charged under the Wildlife Act with hunting without a licence

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Fernie’s Emily Brydon inducted into BC Sports Hall of Fame

Olympic skier credits community of Fernie in Sports Hall of Fame honour

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Most Read