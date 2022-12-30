Barbara Walters dies at 93. (Twitter)

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies at 93

The cause of death is not known at this time

Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news’ first woman superstar, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93.

Her cause of death was not immediately known. Other details, such as where she died, were not immediately released.

Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary.

During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.

Her drive was legendary as she competed for each big “get” in a world jammed with more and more rivals, including female journalists who had followed on the trail that she blazed.

As a highly successful side venture, she created and appeared on a daytime ABC talk show, “The View.” In May 2014, she taped her final appearance on “The View” to mark the end of her career on television, but she hosted occasional specials after that.

READ MORE: ‘Ben died the same way he lived, defending a loved one’: Lake Country man killed in Haiti

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsEntertainmentjournalism

Previous story
His last words were ‘I love you’: Sister mourns brother found dead in northern B.C. tent

Just Posted

The area highlighted by the Special Public Avalanche Warning mainly falls north of communities like Kimberley and Nelson. Avalanche Canada file.
Avalanche Canada forecaster weighs in on special public warning

B.C. athletes shot for the stars in 2022. Clockwise from top left: Melanie Vogal, Rio Crystal, Teagan Dunnett, Kimberly Newell. (Photos submitted)
From cross-Arctic treks to Olympic dreams, B.C. athletes made 2022 one for the books

Connector road conditions. (Drive BC)
UPDATE: 4 dead after bus rollover on B.C.’s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?