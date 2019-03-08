Bank armouring begins in South Ruckle

A sediment curtain will be placed in the river around the work area, to prevent excess debris and silt disturbed by the work from impacting the river. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Work to armour the riverbank in South Ruckle began on Thursday after final provincial and federal permit approvals were issued just the day before.

The project is expected to last seven to eight weeks, and will strengthen the riverbank to prevent further erosion in the spring freshet. The armouring stretches from the South Ruckle public beach to the community garden.

According to the Boundary Flood Recovery Team, at least four provincial and federal permits are required to carry out work in and around the river, including a Species at Risk Act permit and a Water Sustainability Act Section 11 application.

The contract for the project is carried by Lime Creek Logging of Grand Forks. Approximately 30,000 tons of rock, the equivalent of 3,000 dump truck loads, will be used to armour the 300 metre stretch of bank. At its widest, the armouring will stretch 15 metres into the river. A sediment curtain will also be used around the project area, to prevent excess dirt and small debris caused by the work from impacting the river.