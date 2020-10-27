Grand Forks' Everett Baker filed his nomination at city hall Tuesday, Oct. 27. Facebook: Everett Baker

Baker files nomination ahead of Grand Forks byelection

The downtown business owner stands unopposed in bid to fill vacant council seat

Everett Baker is running for Grand Forks city council in the city’s upcoming byelection.

Baker told The Gazette confirmed that he filed his nomination at city hall Tuesday morning, Oct. 27. He is the only registered candidate so far, according to Chief Election Officer (CEO) Patti Ferguson.

READ MORE: Grand Forks sets date for council byelection

“I truly believe that if you want your community to succeed, then you have to be directly involved with your community, and running for council is the best way for me to do that,” Baker said.

Baker said his past work with British Columbia’s legislature and his ties to the city’s downtown business community made him “the best man to serve on council and give a well-rounded voice.”

Today I filed my papers to fill the council seat in the up coming By Election. So I am officially announcing my…

Posted by Everett Baker on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

“I have a vested interest in the community,” he added, noting that he owns a local business.

Baker said he would prioritize the city’s economic growth and work towards “a homegrown plan to meet the needs of all the citizens of our community” if he were to serve on council. That would include a suitable strategy to resolve the city’s longstanding housing crisis, he said.

Potential candidates have until 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 to register their nominations or the city will forgo with the byelection slated for Saturday, Dec. 5, according to CEO Ferguson.

READ MORE: City of Grand Forks hires new utilities manager

The byelection was triggered by the August resignation of Councillor Rod Zielinski, who left council to take over the city’s public utilities department.

