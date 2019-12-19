Red Arrow Motorcoach

Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well – so well the baby got a name change

Not many people can say they were born on a bus.

But one boy arrived in the world in the bathroom of an inter-city bus recently in Lethbridge, Alta.

Red Arrow Motorcoach says the bus was about to pull out of a stop at the University of Lethbridge when a passenger ran up to the driver and said his wife was in labour in the bathroom.

Red Arrow says the driver was soon on the phone with emergency operators and helped the woman, whose water had broken and whose contractions were only one minute apart.

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well.

The driver, Shawn Coulter, says he had been on the job for less than a month, and it was his first time in such a situation.

“It was obviously not the first time for the paramedic. He reminded me of a quarterback on one knee ready to receive the ball,” Coulter said in a press release from Red Arrow.

The baby’s parents, back home in Calgary, decided to pay a little tribute to the bus company.

“We changed the boy’s name after being born on Red Arrow,” mother Jen McCallum said.

“We were going to name him Darius Axel, but we changed it to Darius Arrow.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp
Next story
19 charges against former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle dismissed

Just Posted

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Snow, rain expected to make driving over Kootenay mountain passes nasty

Environment Canada issues snowfall and storm warnings for Thursday/Friday

Sunshine Valley Child Care staff to strike on Dec. 19

After several months of negotiations, union and management have not settled ‘long-standing issues’

Grand Forks Governor General’s Award winner finding success at UVic

Elliott Starchuk graduated with an average of 97.1 per cent in his classes

Province seeks feedback on proposed hunting regulation changes

A number of proposals in the Kootenays will affect whitetail doe, elk, turkey hunting seasons

‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp

Shane Bourdin, a father of three, died at a temporary homeless camp earlier this week

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

‘Just because we got $25 million does not mean we’re good to go’: Avalanche Canada

The organisation wants B.C. to increase its funding as it relies on Avalanche Canada the most

UPDATED: Up to 60 cm of snow, wind expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well – so well the baby got a name change

Trucker trapped in semi for six hours after Highway 1 collision

Power was cut to much of the area to make the scene safe for emergency crews

B.C. trio hopes to revolutionize tree planting industry

Flash Forest aims to plant a billion trees by 2028

Cannabis cookies, vapes, beverages, creams arriving in B.C. stores

24 licensed products initially, says Liquor Distribution Branch

Most Read