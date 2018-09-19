B.C. woman facing animal cruelty charges after emaciated dog seized

Kira was taken in by the BC SPCA in Dawson Creek in a heavily malnourished state. (BC SPCA)

A woman from Pouce Coupe, B.C., is facing an animal cruelty charge after a two-year long investigation.

On Wednesday, the BC SPCA said that Crown had approved a charge of causing an animal to continue to be in distress against Alex Walker.

The 38-year-old’s “emaciated” Rottweiler, Kira, was taken by the SPCA South Peace branch in Dawson Creek in June 2016 after Walker failed to provide the dog with food and proper vet care.

If convicted, Walker could serve up to two years in jail, pay a maximum fine of $75,000 and receive a lifetime ban on owning animals.

BC SPCA senior animal protection officer Debbie Goodine said Kira was in “very poor condition” when the SPCA took her.

“Her body conditioning score was only one out of nine, meaning that she was extremely emaciated, and she was suffering from severe bladder and kidney infections,” said Goodine.

Branch manager Wendy Davies said that Kira’s muscles had atrophied due to the maltreatment, making it difficult for the dog to walk.

“We immediately implemented a feeding program monitored by a veterinarian and in three weeks she had gained 25 pounds, simply with the proper nutrition and antibiotics for her infections,” said Davies.

Kira in May 2018, after being permanently adopted. (BC SPCA)

Davies, who fostered Kira for a year while she recovered, couldn’t help falling in love with the dog and adopted her.

“She is a beautiful dog and she is doing wonderfully,” she said.

“She has been through so much, but she is so resilient and forgiving.”

