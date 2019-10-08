Julio Viskovich, 38, charged with a raft of serious criminal charges in connection to an incident on April 27, 2019. (Julio Viskovich/Twitter)

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

––Kamloops This Week

A Thompson Rivers University business instructor who markets himself as a leading social media influencer is facing a raft of serious criminal charges, including unlawful confinement, assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering threats.

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each of which stems from an alleged April 27 incident in Kamloops.

Viskovich teaches marketing at TRU’s School of Business and has a large social media following. According to his Twitter bio, Viskovich is a “Forbes Top 30 influencer” and one of the people who “helped build $1B biz @hootsuite.”

Last month, Viskovich was honoured by Ontario’s Nipissing University with an alumni award.

TRU spokesperson Darshan Lindsay told KTW the university is aware of the charges against Viskovich, but is not in a position to discuss individual employee situations due to privacy legislation.

Lindsay said Viskovich is still employed by the university, which she said has processes in place to assess such matters and take action as deemed appropriate.

She said she couldn’t disclose if he has been suspended or is still actively teaching.

Viskovich is slated to stand trial in Kamloops provincial court on April 2, 2020.

Tim Petruck, Kamloops This Week

