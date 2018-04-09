Tourism Minister Lisa Beare (Hansard TV)

B.C. Tourism Minister Beare has heart surgery

Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture and MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, was diagnosed last week with a medical condition requiring heart surgery.

She is receiving medical care, and is expected to make a full recovery, the provincial government said Monday.

“I know our colleagues on both sides of the legislature join me in wishing Minister Beare a speedy recovery,” said Premier John Horgan. “We send her and her family our very best wishes, and look forward to seeing her return very soon.”

Beare, a former school trustee, will be absent from the legislature for a few weeks while she recuperates.

