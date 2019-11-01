Electric unicycles, scooters and skateboards are competing with cars and pedestrians on roads and sidewalks. (mobbo)

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

The B.C. government is changing regulations to allow local pilot projects for electric scooters, unicycles and skateboards on streets and sidewalks.

The devices are becoming popular in some urban regions, joining conventional skateboards, scooters, rollerblades, mobility scooters and bicycles that compete for space street and sidewalk space with vehicles and pedestrians.

The transportation ministry plans to authorize pilot projects as part of its “active transportation strategy,” with the goal of doubling the number of trips taken that involve physical activity.

RELATED: Injured skateboarder extracted from beneath RV

RELATED: Chase B.C. makes golf carts on roads permanent

“Establishing the authority to conduct pilot projects gives government an local communities the ability to effectively address changing public mobility needs and expectations,” the ministry said in a statement Friday. “It will also let government find effective solutions for devices that are not yet permitted to operate on highways or sidewalks.”

The ministry expects to be ready to invite community proposals in January 2020.

The B.C. community of Chase is one of the first to allow golf carts on streets, similar to resort communities in the U.S. Chase council made it permanent in 2018 after a pilot project, and local officials gave a presentation at the Union of B.C. Municipalities on the benefits of golf carts for tourism and retirement living.

Victoria council voted in 2015 to allow skateboards on downtown streets, after a 25-year prohibition.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Just Posted

Grand Forks property buyout negotiations, purchases to begin in December

The City has proposed a land swap deal for affected residents

Woman pedestrian, 81, dies after Trail accident

The incident happened in East Trail on Wednesday afternoon

Grand Forks Halloween party continues this week

Fireworks, a bonfire, haunted mazes and escapes rooms await

Border Bruins win weekend to extend win streak to four games

A last-minute goal by Elvis Slack saved the game on Saturday against the Columbia Valley Rockies

West Kootenay brought Cannings victory on election night

It was tight in vote-rich Okanagan, but NDP candidate pulled away here on election night

Fashion Fridays: Things a stylist would remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

‘Orcas are not for entertainment:’ Activist plans to disrupt West Coast whale watching

Victoria man plans to demonstrate with his 75-foot vessel Seaquarium’s Shame in the Salish Sea

B.C. company files patent for real-life Harry Potter ‘Invisibility Cloak’

Previously developed state of the art camo wear

Most Read