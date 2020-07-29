Education Minister Rob Fleming in Chilliwack on Sept. 17. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

B.C. to announce plans for September return to school amid COVID-19 pandemic

Plan to include measures nimble enough to react to the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19

The British Columbia government is set to announce its updated plan for a safe return for public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Rob Fleming says the plan was developed in consultation with a committee made up of teachers, parents, First Nations, principals, trustees, school boards, support workers and health and safety officials.

He says the plan builds on the lessons learned last May when Kindergarten-to-Grade 5 students had the option to attend school half time and those in grades 6 to 12 could attend one day a week while continuing with virtual classes.

ALSO READ: Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Fleming told the legislature Tuesday the updated plan includes health and safety protocols to ensure a safe restart for in-class instruction that will be ready for the first day of school on Sept. 8.

He says the plan also includes measures nimble enough to react to the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19.

Fleming says provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and representatives for B.C. school trustees and parent advisory councils will attend today’s news conference at the B.C. legislature introducing the plans.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

backtoschoolCoronavirusEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Please don’t’: Biologists irked after man plucks baby seal onto boat off Vancouver Island
Next story
Boundary couple navigates a cross-border marriage and new home during a pandemic

Just Posted

Boundary couple navigates a cross-border marriage and new home during a pandemic

Petra Nielsen and Mark Wolford deal with a buyout and a closed border to find a home

Grand Forks RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Kettle River closed to fishing until Aug. 25 to protect fish

The closure came into effect on Saturday, July 24

Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health

IH sent out a clarification after a memo came to light there won’t be flu clinics this fall

Heat wave headed to the Kootenays

Temperatures are forecast to soar until mid-week

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

Canada agrees to tax homegrown wine in trade settlement

The change is expected to occur by June 30, 2022

B.C. to announce plans for September return to school amid COVID-19 pandemic

Plan to include measures nimble enough to react to the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19

‘Please don’t’: Biologists irked after man plucks baby seal onto boat off Vancouver Island

“I got a call from a lady in Texas saying her husband … has a seal pup on his boat”

B.C. Lotto Max players win big with 4 tickets earning nearly $2.5M

Biggest winnings connected to ticket bought in Campbell River

Burritos, miso soup and key lime pie among top 10 ordered foods in B.C.

DoorDash trend report shows popular eating habits of B.C. residents

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. Liberals accuse NDP government of continued neglect over dwindling steelhead populations

Province defends actions, points finger at Fisheries and Oceans Canada

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

Most Read