(Black Press file photo) (Black Press file image)

B.C. teens fined for possession of pot on legalization day

The pair received $230 fines for smoking pot in public

Two teens on Vancouver Island were fined $230 each after being in possession of marijuana on Wednesday, the first day of cannabis becoming legal in B.C. for those over the age of 19.

RELATED: Cannabis consumption in the provincial capital

On Wednesday (Oct. 17), the West Shore RCMP in Greater Victoria were conducting foot patrols in a park near Belmont Secondary School in Langford. The area is known to police for being a popular spot for youth to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol in public.

RELATED: 5 tips for talking to your kids about cannabis

The officers found two youth in possession of pot and both were fined $230 under Section 73 of the new B.C. Cannabis Control and Licencing Act.

READ MORE: Police hand out a few hefty fines for allegedly violating Cannabis Act

“Although cannabis is now legal for adults in Canada, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 19 years old to possess or consume. Police are focusing on enforcement for anyone in contravention of the Cannabis Control and Licencing Act,” said Const. Darren Somerville of the West Shore RCMP.

@KEngqvist
katie.e@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

katie.e@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Nurses deliver 24,000 anti-violence postcards to B.C. Health Minister
Next story
Driving with dope: Police talk rules on cannabis in the car

Just Posted

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

Endoscopy Campaign wraps up at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

The KBRH Health Foundation recently held a donor ceremony for contributors to its $450,000 tally

10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis

Pot is legal – but there are still a lot of rules, and breaking some could leave you in jail

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

Elections 2018: Meet your Grand Forks Council Candidates

The biographies of the 13 candidates for City of Grand Forks council

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

Grow ops left in legal weeds

“I think people are going to get a big surprise that it’s not going to change things much.”

Driving with dope: Police talk rules on cannabis in the car

Even though pot is legal, you can’t smoke in the car

B.C. teens fined for possession of pot on legalization day

The pair received $230 fines for smoking pot in public

Trio of Saint Bernard find their ‘forever home’ after story goes viral

Edmonton Humane Society had put out the call to adopt Gasket, Gunther and Goliath

Nurses deliver 24,000 anti-violence postcards to B.C. Health Minister

Nurses delivered thousands of postcards to the front steps of the B.C. legislature, each carrying a message for violence prevention

Nova Scotia works to stop underage online cannabis sales

The government cannabis retailer moves to prevent workaround of online-age verification

Carr, Morneau off to China next month to deepen commerce

Carr says Canada and China aren’t embarking on formal free trade talks

Edmonton girl guide sells out of cookies in front of cannabis store

On the first day cannabis was legal a young entrepreneur capitalized on cookie sales

Most Read