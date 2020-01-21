(File Photo)

B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

Teacher also swore in classroom, used Facebook to contact students

A B.C. teacher has been suspended for 15 days and been ordered to take a course on boundaries after swearing at their students and poking one in the stomach.

In a decision released Tuesday by the Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, an unnamed teacher working at a school in B.C. acknowledged their misconduct on a variety of occasions.

The issues started during the summer of 2017, when the teacher used Facebook Messenger to talk about movie recommendations with a student.

The student reported feeling “uncomfortable” with the messages and the teacher was issued a letter by the school district reminding them to not communicate with students outside of an educational setting.

In February 2018, the teacher approached the same student at school, wanting to apologize and asking why the student had reported the Facebook messages. The student said they were affected negatively by the questioning.

During the 2016-17 school year, the teacher pulled a different student’s ponytail and poked them in the stomach, leading the student to report feeling uncomfortable.

The teacher also swore and ushttps://www.vicnews.com/news/weird-creepy-inappropriate-short-films-ends-in-suspension-for-b-c-teacher/ed an offensive slur in the classroom and used “inappropriate terms of endearment” with female students during the 2016-17 year.

In January 2019, the school district suspended the teacher for 12 days without pay and ordered them to complete a Justice Institute of B.C. course about boundaries. The teacher completed the course and was transferred to a new school.

At an unknown date, the teacher had their teaching certificate suspended for three days by the teacher regulation branch.

READ MORE: B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

READ MORE: ‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump lauds U.S. economy in Davos, while Thunberg slams elites

Just Posted

Grand Forks community centre open house set for Jan. 23 at the aquatic centre

Designers and the development committee will be at the aquatic centre from 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 23

OPINION: Reflecting on a Greaser’s last words

What it means to stay gold and to look for the gold in others

Border Bruins fall after roller-coaster week

Border Bruins beat the Nelson Leafs on Jan. 14 in overtime, then fell 10-4 to them on Sunday

Ktunaxa, supporters celebrate protection of Qat’muk and the Jumbo valley

Speeches, acknowledgements and ceremonies mark an emotional gathering in Cranbrook

Hwy 3 to close for avalanche control on Jan. 19

The road is expected to be closed from noon to 3 p.m.

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

Teacher also swore in classroom, used Facebook to contact students

Larry Walker Jr. and Sr. keeping expectations low for hall-of-fame induction

Walker needs 75 percent of votes in order to be inducted into Cooperstown

VIDEO: 17 Husky pups rescued from Interior B.C. property find new homes

The BC SPCA caught the moment on video the last puppy, Uki, met his owners

U.S. officials confirm first case of Wuhan coronavirus near Seattle

The U.S. is the fifth country to report seeing the illness

Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

Power lines cut as thieves strike Vancouver Island veterinary hospital

‘Thankfully there weren’t any animals or staff in the clinic when this happened’

Skier dies at Fernie Alpine Resort

It’s the second person to die in a tree well at a ski resort in B.C. in the past week.

VIDEO: B.C. mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

Tabitha Cooper filmed her costumed sons meeting their grandma at the Victoria International Airport

Most Read