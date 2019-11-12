B.C. teacher said he would use student to ‘whack’ two others on Grade 8 field trip

Campbell River teacher-on-call suspended three weeks after November 2018 incident

A Campbell River substitute teacher who said he wanted to use one student to “whack” two others during a Grade 8 field trip has had his teaching certificate suspended for one day.

Joshua Frederick Roland Laurin, a School District 72 teacher on call, was accompanying students on a field tip on Nov. 6, 2018, when he made comments overheard by some students, according to a B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation consent resolution agreement.

The students of the unidentified class described the comments as “weird” and felt shocked, although they believed the teacher had been joking.

Other comments the students overheard included Laurin saying he did not like his job or being around kids, and that he liked Grade 8 because he could leave students with worksheets.

Laurin also said he would like to use one of the students “to beat two other students to death and to injure a third one” and use one of the students to “whack” two others.

Finally, according to the document, he said if he were to die the next day, he would want to hurt students beforehand as he would not get into any trouble.

The school district issued him a letter of discipline and suspended him from the on-call list from Dec. 3 until Dec. 21, 2018. It also required him to complete a Justice Institute of B.C. course on professional boundaries, which he later completed.

The teacher regulation branch has now suspended his certificate for one day, on Oct. 24, 2019.

See the consent resolution agreement here.

RELATED: Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

RELATED: Vancouver Island teacher disciplined for physically restraining five-year-old

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement
Next story
Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence

Just Posted

Community Christmas Hamper Program seeks donations, applications

Families can register for a hamper at Boundary Family Services and Community Futures

Veterans lead the line for the Border Bruins in 2019/2020

Nathan Cohen-Wallis and captain Liam Stalwick are among the team’s points leaders too

Public invited to learn about new Grand Forks floodplain maps

The City will be hosting a forum on Nov. 18 at Grand Forks Secondary School

Buyout residents ask for expert representation in land negotiations

City: ‘We’re really hoping that […] we can come to agreements that preserve people’s net worth’

Grand Forks advisory group asks church for criteria to host a shelter

Gabe Warriner of the River Valley Community Church told the group, ‘I’m committed, with clarifications’

VIDEO: Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

B.C. grandmother files complaint with TransLink, calls for better awareness of service dogs

Students plan rally at B.C. education minister’s office as district strike enters third week

Saanich School District students plan to rally outside Rob Fleming’s constituency office in Victoria

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov appeared in provincial court in Port Coquitlam

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

B.C.’s 13-cent gasoline gap still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence

Jason Garrison claimed his advisors failed to take his circumstances into account

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

Most Read