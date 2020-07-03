A empty teacher’s desk is seen at the front of a empty classroom at McGee Secondary school in Vancouver on September 5, 2014. Many parents are figuring out daily plans on the homefront in the wake of school closures around the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

A B.C. high school teacher has lost his teaching licence after being found to have had sexual relationships with two different former students shortly after they each graduated – including one who was a minor.

According to documents made public by the B.C.’s Teacher Regulation Branch this week, the teacher entered into a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old former student shortly after they graduated. He had taught the student for two years.

The teacher also entered a similar relationship with another student he taught, weeks after they graduated. According to the consent resolution agreement, the teacher gave the student, who was 17 at the time, alcohol “and initiated a sexual relationship.”

The timeline of the incidents were not detailed in the ruling but did happen at different times.

The teacher was not identified in the documents, but was issued their teaching certificate in 1999.

The commissioner said the teacher’s conduct “involved serious boundary violations” and said he was aware that at least one of students “was in a vulnerable state.”

The teacher will not be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
