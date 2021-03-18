B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

The relationship was reported to the commissioner by a school district superintendent

A B.C. teacher who had a sexual relationship with a former student has been banned from teaching for 20 years.

This, because within days of the student graduating high school in 2019 the unnamed educator “exploited the student-teacher relationship,” details a ruling published Tuesday, March 16 by the BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

During the school year in June, the teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards the student, whom he first taught in Grade 8 and again in Grade 12.

“The teacher’s conduct was a serious breach of his position of power and trust,” reads the ruling.

The relationship was reported to the commissioner by a school district superintendent in November 2019, though the resolution does not identify the man’s name or where he taught.

His teaching certificate was cancelled Nov. 1, 2020 for the non-payment of fees. He cannot reapply until 2040.



