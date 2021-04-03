An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News

B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

B.C. has set two new records for daily COVID-19 cases, just a few short days after breaking another record.

The province is reporting a total of 2,090 cases between April 1 and 3, according to a joint statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Dix Saturday (April 3). Broken down, it was 1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3.

This comes just a few days after B.C. hit a record high number of cases on Wednesday, with 1,031.

RELATED: B.C. hits record high of 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, March 31, 2021

However, the statement says “some data are not available over the long weekend, including data on variants and hospitalizations.” The release doesn’t mention if there were any deaths over the last two reporting periods.

There are 90 people are in intensive care, but the statement also doesn’t mention how many active cases there are in the province.

Of the 2,090 cases, 709 were in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,052 were in Fraser Health, 147 were in Island Health, 149 were in Interior Health and 33 were in Northern Health.

Meantime, 856,801 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered in B.C., and 87,455 of which are second doses.

In partnership with the BC Pharmacy Association, the province is expanding the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine program for people aged 55 to 65. By the end of next week, it will expand to communities such as Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Parksville, Prince George, Quesnel, Terrace, Vernon and Victoria.

Henry and Dix also remind B.C. residents to not travel this long weekend.

“Consider day trips only or staying overnight in a local campground or hotelm” the statement reads. “We have seen too many cases of people travelling outside their health authority region and not using their layers of protection, leading to outbreaks and clusters in their home community.

“These outbreaks are avoidable, and right now we must stay within our local region – for the safety of your community and for others.”

READ MORE: B.C.’s top doctor urges close contacts of COVID-19 cases to ‘stay away from others’, April 2, 2021


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
California office shooting that killed 4 wasn’t random, police say

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 42 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

16 people are currently hospitalized, while eight are in critical care

The Easter Bunny will be handing out chocolate eggs to Grand Forks’ kids and their families when the Warriner Express drives around the city Saturday, April 3. Photo courtesy of Gabe Warriner
Easter Bunny to visit Grand Forks children in drive-by parade

The Gazette will live-stream Saturday’s fun, brought to you by the Warriner Express

Grand Forks’ first responders rescued a man trapped in his car off Highway 3, near Grand Forks on Thursday morning, April 1. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Injured motorist airlifted to hospital after Highway 3 crash near Grand Forks

Volunteer firefighters freed the man from a car which rolled down an embankment

Grand Forks/Fire Rescue volunteers spent all of Monday night, March 29, battling a fire that destroyed a city woman’s home at 2240 B Almond Gardens Rd. East. Photo courtesy of Laurie Parsons
Cause of Grand Forks Almond Gardens fire ‘undetermined’

Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne said he knows where the fire started, but too much evidence went up in flames

A community forest near Slocan is among the 44 projects in B.C. receiving funds for wildfire mitigation. File photo
Community forests in West Kootenay receive wildfire mitigation grants

Projects in Kaslo, Slocan, Creston, Nakusp and Harrop-Procter are among the recipients

Jake the service dog is trained to give calming hugs to his caretaker and handler, Rae-Lynee Dicks, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday. (Instagram/F2 Productions Inc.)
B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Gusto owner refused to restrict indoor dining service Friday and was ordered by health officials to close

A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
North Vancouver residents to hold drive-thru vigil after stabbings at library

Residents can use flashlights and battery-powered candles while in their vehicles at Lynn Canyon park

BC Search and Rescue Association president Chris Kelly says 79 groups that respond to calls have been pushed to the limit during the pandemic. (Black Press Media files) The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Calls to search and rescue groups surge in B.C. as COVID-19 pushes people outdoors

Groups have been deployed 1,959 times since last April, 10 people have died in avalanches

Vicki McLeod will be presenting her pictures of “wild swimming” at an online women’s Zoom event, YakFest, on April 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
‘Wild swimming’ offers a cure for the COVID-19 blues

Nanaimo blogger Vicki McLeod among a growing number touting the benefits of a cold water plunge

The Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel docked at the Tsawwassen terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries vessel returns to dock after passenger violates COVID-19 orders

Passenger was detained by police, who said they could not confirm whether or not the person was arrested

Seven-year-old Rowan Walroth (right) donated just shy of $3,000 to a Vernon food bank in March 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. 7-year-old discovers locals are struggling, raises $3K for food bank

Rowan Walroth read a book about boys who dared to make a difference, and decided to become one

Most Read