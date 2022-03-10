An elderly couple in Nanaimo was defrauded out of nearly $400,000 in a lottery scam, say RCMP. (Stock photo)

An elderly couple in Nanaimo was defrauded out of nearly $400,000 in a lottery scam, say RCMP. (Stock photo)

B.C. seniors defrauded out of nearly $400,000 in fake lottery scam

Elderly couple regularly sent money orders to pay taxes on their ‘winnings,’ say RCMP

Elderly victims have been scammed out of nearly $400,000 in what RCMP say is one of the most costly scams they have seen in Nanaimo.

Police issued a press release Thursday, March 3, notifying the public about the fake lottery scam. The fraud started early last year when the seniors, both in their late 80s, received a call from a scammer claiming to represent ‘Readers Digest Sweepstakes Mega Millions’ and congratulating them on winning $18.5 million and a Mercedes-Benz.

“Several days later they received official-looking documents in the mail … [that] indicated they owed taxes on their winnings, and that they were directed to contact Mega Millions in order to arrange payment,” the release noted.

The scammers remained in contact with the victims, directing regular payments via money orders to various addresses to pay taxes on their winnings and to cover the storage of the car they had won.

“The financial loss the couple experienced is significant and is certainly one of the largest we have seen in Nanaimo,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “It also goes to shows that if fraudsters believe they have convinced you of their legitimacy, they will not stop until essentially there is no more money to give or you figure out it is a scam.”

Police recommend that people educate themselves on scams being perpetrated in Nanaimo and elsewhere. For more information, visit www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

READ ALSO: Online purchases, dicey cryptocurrency schemes top Better Business Bureau’s riskiest scams

READ ALSO: Nanaimo woman scammed out of $25,000 after promise of $750-million lottery prize


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Scams

Previous story
Gasoline prices to keep climbing, in spite of crude oil pullback
Next story
VIDEO: Section of highway north of Lytton collapses

Just Posted

J.J. Verigin, Jr. is the executive director of the Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Doukhobors. Photo: Jensen Edwards (2020)
‘It makes us ill,’ says Grand Forks’ Verigin as Ukrainian conflict stretches into third week

(L-R) Buy-Low Foods manager Daniel presents the Boundary Community Food Bank’s Dean Scown and Janet Thorpe with a $430 cheque on Feb. 16. The money came from Buy-Low points donated by customers who left their bills in the Food Bank’s collection box on their way out of the store, according to Thorpe. Photo courtesy of Janet Thorpe
Grand Forks’ Buy-Low Foods to close this spring

Traffic snarls on Highway 3 near Christina Lake Wednesday morning, March 9, after a semi truck drove off the road in an apparent bid to avoid crossing deer. Photo: Submitted
Highway 3 traffic held up near Christina Lake after semi leaves the road

A nurse draws a COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at the Saskatoon Tribal Council-run vaccination clinic inside SaskTel centre in Saskatoon, Sask., on Thursday, April 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
West Boundary doc says she won’t be able to treat patients as deadline for vaccine looms