B.C.’s top doctor orders bars, some restaurants to close over COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor is ordering for all bars and pubs to close in B.C. until further notice to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Restaurants that cannot practice social-distancing among its guests and manage crowd sizes has also been ordered to close.
Provincial health officials Dr. Bonnie Henry declared a public health emergency Tuesday, which allows for her and Health Minister Adrian Dix to unveil new measures verbally as needed.
More to come.
