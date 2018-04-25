B.C.’s top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities

Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Okanagan make shortlist for areas prone to rats

As spring approaches, pest control is out in full force – and for good reason, according to a new list.

Extermination company Orkin Canada ranked B.C.’stop 20 rat havens, based on the number of treatments it performed in 2017.

Vancouver remained in the number one spot for a second year in a row, followed by Victoria, Burnaby, Richmond and Surrey.

In the Okanagan, Kelowna was the sixth “rattiest” city in the province, followed by Vernon at number 18.

To deter the pesky rodents, Orkin suggests sealing cracks and holes in a home’s foundation, installing weather stripping, keeping shrubbery away from walls and eliminating moisture sources – such as clogged gutters.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report
Next story
‘Grateful there were no injuries:’ Small plane touches down on Calgary street

Just Posted

PLACE NAMES: Jewel Lake, Jacksonville, Jerram’s

Arthur Pelly envisioned a town at what was first called Long Lake, but it was a long shot

Grand Forks remembers the Humboldt Broncos

The community gathered at a vigil on April 12.

Thirty years and going strong: the choir looks back

The Grand Forks Choral Society is celebrating its anniversary with a spring concert.

VIDEO: Highway 3A reopened after mudslide cleared

A mudslide closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam on Wednesday.

RCMP annual report shows detachment issues, successes

Staffing shortages, travelling criminals were concerns in 2017

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Political heavyweights hit Washington in hunt for NAFTA deal

Officials from Prime Minister’s office, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland part of talks

Greenbelt Microgreens recall in B.C., Alberta, due to Listeria concerns

Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no illnesses linked to the microgreens

Commit to harassment-free environment or forego federal arts funding: Joly

$552,000 coming from feds for training so arts organizations build, maintain respectful workplaces

Aquilini-linked ranch fined $70,000 for storing cranes on farmland

Pitt Meadows council supporting application to Agricultural Land Commission

Minister calls out misogyny, but PM says too soon to talk motive in van attack

Alek Minassian is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder

Decorated Canadian pairs skaters Duhamel and Radford officially retire

The Ontario duo took bronze in pairs at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea

B.C.’s top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities

Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Okanagan make shortlist for areas prone to rats

Most Read