B.C.’s current tax has added 20,000 condo units to the rental market (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward).

B.C.’s current tax has added 20,000 condo units to the rental market (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward).

B.C.’s speculation and vacancy tax set to expand to parts of Vancouver Island by 2023

The tax will now be used in North Cowichan, Duncan, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan, Lions Bay and Squamish

The B.C. government is expanding its speculation and vacancy tax to a number of Vancouver Island communities.

According to a statement Wednesday (July 20), the tax will expand into the municipalities of North Cowichan, Duncan, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan, Lions Bay and Squamish, beginning in January 2023.

“After careful consideration and listening to people and community leaders on speculative real estate concerns in their communities, we’re expanding the tax to these additional areas that are facing intense housing pressures,” said Finance Minister Selina Robinson.

Many properties are exempt from the tax, including primary residences and properties with long-term tenants. Residential property owners in the newly affected areas will be required to declare and claim an exemption in January 2024.

The changes come following a recent independent review report of the current speculation tax, which found it is helping keep housing prices and rents lower.

The report also shows that the speculation tax, along with the two-per-cent tax rate for foreign owners and satellite families, has aided in the return of approximately 20,000 condo units to the long-term rental market in Metro Vancouver.

Started in 2018, the tax aims to help eliminate speculative real estate practices and turn empty units into homes for those struggling with housing affordability.

The government expects over 99 per cent of British Columbians will continue to be exempt from paying the tax.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Governmenttaxes

Previous story
Crews move to protect heritage park as wildfire near Lytton grows to over 2,000 hectares

Just Posted

This was discussed in a council meeting on July 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks city council makes liquor licence amendment for two establishments

The Helios Ultimate team, including four players from Grand Forks, will be competing in nationals in August. (Photo submitted by Grand Forks Ultimate)
GFSS ultimate players headed to nationals

A group of local kids participating in the Earth Day "Clean up the park" event at the Grand Forks Skate Park. (Submitted by Grand Forks Skate Park Committee)
Grand Forks skate park set to begin revitalization plan this fall, thanks to community support

The junior ultimate Frisbee camp gives kids from Grades 5 to 8 the opportunity to gain technical skills, as well as sportsmanship. (Photo submitted by Grand Forks Ultimate)
Junior ultimate Frisbee camp returns to Grand Forks