Labour Minister Harry Bains. (The Canadian Press)

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

Amid businesses reopening and thousands of unemployed British Columbians relying on emergency benefits to get by, the province will still be increasing minimum wage by 75 cents in June, Labour Minister Harry Bains says.

That means employers will have to pay staff a minimum hourly wage of $14.60, up from $13.85, as of June 1, the minister confirmed during a Thursday (May 22) news conference.

Bains said that while B.C.’s unemployment rates have stayed moderately low compared to other provinces, the reopening plan’s goal is to help stimulate the economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Putting more money in the pockets of the province’s lowest paid workers will help support their livelihoods as well as encourage spending at businesses, he said.

ALSO READ: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsMinimum Wage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Premier says B.C. legislature could look like ‘Hollywood Squares’ next month
Next story
Deaths climb to 14 at B.C. long-term care home

Just Posted

Snow expected to hit West Kootenay passes overnight on Thursday

Up to 15 cm of snow could fall on Highway 3 between Paulson summit to Kootenay Pass by Friday morning

Former Grand Forks fire chief suing city for wrongful dismissal

Dale Heriot was fired in July 2019 after his department was investigated for safety, bullying issues

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary seeks online feedback on transit, housing

Surveys on the RDKB’s website are asking for input to help plan for the future

School District 51 staff iron out plan for return to classrooms

Teachers are looking for a comprehensive health and safety plan to be in place before June 1

Six homes ordered to evacuate early Tuesday morning in Grand Forks due to flooding

Two of the six were put on evacuation alert Monday evening

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

Deaths climb to 14 at B.C. long-term care home

A COVID outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

Canadian Costco shoppers now being asked to wear non-medical face masks

This comes nearly a month after the warehouse outlet said that it wouldn’t be implementing a mask policy

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

Most Read