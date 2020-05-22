B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

Amid businesses reopening and thousands of unemployed British Columbians relying on emergency benefits to get by, the province will still be increasing minimum wage by 75 cents in June, Labour Minister Harry Bains says.

That means employers will have to pay staff a minimum hourly wage of $14.60, up from $13.85, as of June 1, the minister confirmed during a Thursday (May 22) news conference.

Bains said that while B.C.’s unemployment rates have stayed moderately low compared to other provinces, the reopening plan’s goal is to help stimulate the economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Putting more money in the pockets of the province’s lowest paid workers will help support their livelihoods as well as encourage spending at businesses, he said.

