B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

A Surrey MLA has asked Mounties to investigate a disturbing Facebook post related to Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade, the latter which drew more than half a million to local streets on Saturday.
Someone identifying as Ryan McCabe wrote: “Imagine what one pressure cooker bomb could have done…missed opportunities suck,” as a comment under a news article recapping the event posted on Monday.
Please investigate @SurreyRCMP Very concerning pic.twitter.com/ZByiJRf4Er
— Jinny Sims (@jinnysims) April 23, 2019
“We’re looking into it,” Surrey RCMP Chad Greig told Black Press Media on Tuesday.
“We’re aware of the statements and we’re looking into the matter. I have no update about the investigation right now, or what’s being done.”
Jinny Sims, NDP MLA for Surrey-Panorama, asked the RCMP to investigate, calling the matter “Very concerning.”
“It’s kind of scary,” Sims said Tuesday. “I read that comment and I suppose we’re all feeling really raw after Christ Church in New Zealand and then the horrific bombings in Sri Lanka, and then this kind of a comment just can’t be taken as a joke anymore, or lightheartedly.
“Somebody sent me a copy of that – I was so shocked, and I couldn’t help it, so I just tweeted it out straight away and I left a message as well.”
tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter