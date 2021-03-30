B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)

B.C. recorded another 840 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with no new deaths but hospitalized patients up to 312, 78 in intensive care.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the continued high infection rate is the reason for new restrictions imposed as of March 30, suspending indoor dining at restaurants and pubs, further restricting indoor fitness and closing Whistler ski resort.

B.C.’s daily case count hit 936 for Saturday, with 805 more confirmed cases on Sunday and 774 recorded Monday, a day that tends to be lower due to fewer samples being processed on Sundays.

more to come…

