B.C. Social Development Minister Shane Simpson takes questions in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)

B.C.’s COVID-19 low-income payments extended to December

$300 monthly ‘crisis supplement’ for income assistance

B.C. residents on provincial income or disability assistance who don’t get federal COVID-19 help will continue to receive an extra $300 per month until December, Social Development Minister Shane Simpson says.

The B.C. “crisis supplement” began in April, for people who don’t qualify for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit that requires a loss of income related to the coronavirus pandemic. Simpson announced Aug. 17 that the additional B.C. payments will continue for assistance payments to be issued Sept. 23, Oct. 21. Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

B.C. assistance recipients do not have to apply for the additional payments. The $300 per month is also being distributed to B.C. residents receiving the B.C. Seniors Supplement and Comforts Allowance. People receiving B.C. income or disability assistance and federal Employment Insurance or CERB are not eligible for the crisis supplement, but any EI or CERB payments they do receive will temporarily not reduce their income or disability assistance.

For those receiving federal disability benefits, Ottawa recently announced a one-time $600 payment that is also exempt for people receiving provincial assistance.

RELATED: B.C. extends income assistance exemption for COVID-19

RELATED: Thousands of tax accounts disabled after cyberattack

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grizzly bear attack sends one person to B.C. hospital in serious condition

Just Posted

City of Grand Forks hires new utilities manager

Councillor Rod Zielinski has resigned in order to take up his new position

Expect delays and one-lane traffic along Highway 33

Repaving is underway along Highway 33 and Big White Road

Grand Forks-native heading to McGill on scholarship

Lydia McLellan will be joining the McGill University Martlets women’s hockey team this fall.

Nelson Innovation Centre to host pitch competition

Deadline to apply for the first of three events is Sept. 24

City looking at solutions to beach squatter problem

The family has been set up on the beach near the landfill for at least a month

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

B.C.’s COVID-19 low-income payments extended to December

$300 monthly ‘crisis supplement’ for income assistance

Grizzly bear attack sends one person to B.C. hospital in serious condition

Paramedics cared for one patient before the individual was sent to hospital in serious condition

Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks

Many of the hacked CRA accounts were targeted as part of a broader ‘credential stuffing’ attack

Canadian Real Estate Association says July marked a record high for home sales

CREA says the actual national average price for homes sold in July was a record $571,500

Sources: CFL’s $30-million federal loan request falls through

The $30-million, interest-free loan request was essentially seen as the league’s last-ditch effort

Heat warnings posted for parts of B.C. as temperature records have tumbled

The B.C. Wildfire Service reports 10 fires in the last two days

Blues edge Canucks 3-2 in OT to climb back into NHL playoff series

Vancouver leads best-of-7 series 2-1; Game 4 Monday

Jagmeet Singh calls for ‘systemic change’ for policing during Vancouver Island visit

NDP federal leader met with the friends and family of Chantel Moore on Sunday

Most Read