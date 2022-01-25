B.C.’s COVID-19 infections level at 1,446 for Tuesday, one death

B.C. public health teams reported 1,446 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, similar to Monday’s total, with 985 people in hospital with active infections, up just one in the past 24 hours.

There was one new death attributed to the coronavirus, and for the first time since the Omicron variant began spreading rapidly across the province, there were no new outbreaks declared in the health care system on Jan. 25. There are 144 people in intensive care with active infections, up from 129 in the past 24 hours.

There are still 63 acute-care and senior facilities with active outbreaks, but provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said booster vaccines and the less severe effects of the Omicron variant since its dominance for the past month are showing that there is less exposure risk even to seniors in care than previous waves.

From Jan. 17-23, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 28.5 per cent of new cases, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported. From Jan. 10-23, they accounted for 29.6 per cent of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

New and active cases by region for Jan. 25:

• 508 new cases in Fraser Health, 14,715 active

• 309 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 7,527 active

• 319 new cases in Interior Health, 7,297 active

• 147 new cases in Northern Health, 1,246 active

• 163 new cases in Island Health, 1,679 active

