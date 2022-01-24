B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to slow, 24 more deaths

B.C. public health teams recorded another 4,997 cases of COVID-19 from Saturday to Monday, with 24 additional deaths attributed to the pandemic over the three days.

There were 18 deaths reported in the Fraser Health region, three in Vancouver Coastal, one in Interior Health and two in Northern Health from Jan. 22-24. Hospitalizations are up to 984, from 924 on Friday, and 129 of those patients are in intensive care, down one over the three days. There were 2,163 new cases confirmed Jan. 22, 1,489 on Jan. 23 and 1,345 Jan. 24.

There have been six new health-care facility outbreaks at Evergreen House, Louis Brier Home and Hospital (Vancouver Coastal Health), Hamlets at Penticton, Mount Ida Mews, Crestview Village (Interior Health) and Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence (Island Health). The outbreaks at CareLife Fleetwood, Morgan Place (Fraser Health), St. Vincent’s Langara (Vancouver Coastal Health) and The Heights at Mt. View (Island Health) have been declared over, for a total of 64 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

New and active cases by region for Jan. 22-24:

• 1,702 new cases in Fraser Health, 14,431 active

• 862 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 7,256 active

• 1,251 new cases in Interior Health, 7,021 active

• 555 new cases in Northern Health, 1,566 active

• 626 new cases in Island Health, 1,544 active

• one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada, four active

