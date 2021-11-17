(Black Press Media)

(Black Press Media)

B.C. residents will not receive the emergency alert test today as flood response continues

Rest of the country will get scheduled test on Nov. 17

The entire country will be testing its Alert Ready emergency system on Wednesday (Nov. 17) but B.C. will not be participating.

“In light of the devastating flooding and mudslides in B.C., the province will not be participating in tomorrow’s test,” Alert Ready posted to social media on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Sumas Prairie flooding remains ‘critical,’ Abbotsford mayor says 184 people rescued overnight

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking Newsflooding

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor emphasizes COVID-19 precautions heading into holiday season
Next story
B.C. flood, slide evacuees can refill emergency prescription at any pharmacy

Just Posted

Winlaw’s Jordan Mounteer is among those nominated for the CBC Poetry Prize. Photo: Submitted
Winlaw’s Jordan Mounteer longlisted for CBC Poetry Prize

A vehicle is submerged in flood waters along a road in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Flooding causes chaos, extensive evacuations and power outages for thousands in B.C.

(L-R) Danny and Ben Macfarlane met with The Gazette at The Jack Goddard Memorial Arena during the Bruins’ Remembrance Day Skate Thursday, Nov. 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
West Boundary Brothers now teammates on Grand Forks Border Bruins

(L-R) Clark Coyston, real estate broker at Grand Forks’ RE/Max Home Advantage, joins the office’s Rae Coleman, Tammy Schembri, Jazz McPherson and Candice Becker for a photo behind a mountain of donated bottles and cans. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks realtors raise money for city cat shelter