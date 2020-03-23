B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died of COVID-19 in B.C.

Three more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.

The total number of cases in the province has now hit 472, with 48 new cases since Saturday. Henry said 33 people are in hospital due to COVID-19 and 14 of those are in intensive care units. There have been 13 deaths.

However, Henry said 100 people have now recovered from the virus and been released from self-isolation. The province has tested 18,000 people, and Henry said she hoped the backlog would be cleared up in the next couple of days.

Health Minister Adrian Dix addressed concerns over the healthcare system’s capacity. Dix said there were 1,234 beds added to the system since March 20, and 157 of those were critical care ones.

READ MORE: Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

READ MORE: B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

The 472 cases in B.C., broken down by health authority: 248 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 150 in Fraser Health, 39 in Island Health, 30 in Interior Health and five in Northern Health.

Henry reiterated warnings to socially distance and to self-isolate if you have symptoms or have returned from travelling.

She said that despite the photos posted to social media, most people are following social distancing measures, which include staying two metres apart and not congregating in groups of 50 or more.

Henry cited a personal friend who attended a virtual funeral this weekend.

“We need to be able to do those important rituals… in a way that is safe for everybody,” she said.

“But we put people at risk if we think older people should be coming together for a joyous event.”

Speaking to reports of face mask shortage, Henry said it’s “top of mind,” but she’s not aware of any current shortages in the province. She said that homemade cloth masks are not effective enough for healthcare workers, despite the good intentions of people looking to donate them.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Out-of-control blaze burning near Lytton: BC Wildfire
Next story
Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

Just Posted

Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care

Respite care, day programs cancelled as health authority ready themselves for COVID-19

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

BC Transit implements rear door loading, no fares

BC Transit introduces these changes as a social distancing measure

Grand Forks, Greenwood council meetings cancelled for March 23

Offices in Grand Forks, Greenwood, Midway and the RDKB are restricting public access

Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

Out-of-control blaze burning near Lytton: BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service working to contain 150 hectare blaze

Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

Closing all city parks is ‘not contemplated’ at this point, officials say

B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

Six care homes now dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

Theatre BC cancels festivals in response to COVID-19

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place on Vancouver Island in July 2020

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died of COVID-19 in B.C.

Service BC offices remain open with social distancing measures, first hours of business for vulnerable

The first hour priority service given to seniors and people who have underlying health conditions

COVID-19: Rogers to provide Food Bank Canada with one million meals

The Canadian media company is also launching a major awareness campaign

Most Read